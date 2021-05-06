Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

CSCO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. 1,120,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

