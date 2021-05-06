Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New $2,100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,972.00.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,486.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $966.51 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

