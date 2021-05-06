Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,000.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,805.00. 9,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$38.25 billion and a PE ratio of 71.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1,805.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,656.73. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,921.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

