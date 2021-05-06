Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

