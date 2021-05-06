ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Cowen assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

