Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.73. 5,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,530,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.