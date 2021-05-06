Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.02

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 277359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $15,786,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

