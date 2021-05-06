Copa (NYSE:CPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

NYSE CPA traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 595,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

