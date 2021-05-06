Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 4,453,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 220,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

