Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90 to $2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion to $17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.Core-Mark also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.900-2.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

CORE stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 180,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

