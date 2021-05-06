CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,765. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $951.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

