Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.