Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

May 6th, 2021

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

