Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 95,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit