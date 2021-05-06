Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

KO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,792,607. The company has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

