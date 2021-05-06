Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Crane by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 254.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

