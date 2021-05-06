Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €86.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

HeidelbergCement stock traded up €2.74 ($3.22) during trading on Thursday, hitting €78.56 ($92.42). The stock had a trading volume of 626,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.52. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

