Credit Suisse Group Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,850.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,720.56.

MELI stock opened at $1,530.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,531.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,594.63. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $729.09 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,565.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $318,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

