Credit Suisse Group Increases CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $200.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

Shares of CDW opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

