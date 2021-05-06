Credit Suisse Group Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. 201,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

