Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,067. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

