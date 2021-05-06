Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,409. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after buying an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

