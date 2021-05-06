Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

CRNX opened at $17.08 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

