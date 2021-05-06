Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

CRTO stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

