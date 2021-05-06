Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

CRTO stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit