Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CRECF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Critical Elements Lithium to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

