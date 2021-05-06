Crust (CRU) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $95.19 or 0.00166959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $164.29 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.