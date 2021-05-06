Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

