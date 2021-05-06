Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

