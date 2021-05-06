Crypto.com Coin Price Up 4.6% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $4.84 billion and $138.65 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00802415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.14 or 0.08995676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

