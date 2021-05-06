Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 2,944 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after acquiring an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

