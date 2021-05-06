Csenge Advisory Group Has $424,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $180.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.