Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,267,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $115.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.