Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

