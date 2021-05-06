Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,075 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

