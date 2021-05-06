Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Recommended Story: G-20

Analyst Recommendations for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit