Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.