Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $6.68 on Major Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $6.68 or 0.00011708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00831273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.41 or 0.09146178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

