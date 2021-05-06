Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $907.93 million and approximately $330.85 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00084224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00823243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.44 or 0.09179807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.