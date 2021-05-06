CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.