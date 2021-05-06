Cwm LLC Acquires 4,052 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFT opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

