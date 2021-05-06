Cwm LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Park National worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Park National by 1,161.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRK opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.86. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

