Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of National HealthCare worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

