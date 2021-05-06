Cwm LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $45,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Brady by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brady by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brady by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $11,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

