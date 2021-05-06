Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

CTSO traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 316,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,300. The stock has a market cap of $356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

