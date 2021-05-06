Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.
CTSO traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 316,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,300. The stock has a market cap of $356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.