DA Davidson Comments on First Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

