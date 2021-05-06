DAGCO Inc. Purchases 730 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $477.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

