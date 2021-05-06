Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.22. 40,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

