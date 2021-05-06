Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $70.59. 21,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

