DATA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.73 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and $3.73 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00800007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,048.58 or 0.08946161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

