Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0050

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Datum has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00084000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.53 or 0.00807389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00103055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.29 or 0.09024568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

