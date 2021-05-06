DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

CHD stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.